Rep. Crenshaw slams Biden's border policy: 'Prioritizing illegal immigrants over US citizens’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, says he believes the Biden administration’s immigration policies are "prioritizing illegal immigrants over U.S. citizens."

President Joe Biden yesterday said the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border was not a crisis and that his administration "will be able to handle it." The comments come amid an Axios report citing DHS projections that 117,000 unaccompanied children are expected to cross the border in 2021.

Crenshaw joined Steve Doocy on "Fox & Friends" to weigh in on how the administration’s immigration stances and policies are affecting his state.

REP. DAN CRENSHAW: "It’s the usual euphemisms to cover up their lies, right? If it’s not a crisis, it’s a challenge. It’s not a cage, it’s a soft-sided structure.

You can see in interviews [with] people coming in caravans to the U.S. as Biden was getting inaugurated saying ‘New president, now, here we come.’

There’s lines and lines of people, ok? They’re just waiting to come in. You know who they’re cutting in front of? Legal immigrants. My stepmother is a legal immigrant who waited years to come to this country.

Here’s what’s even most infuriating about the COVID-positive cases that you just mentioned. U.S. citizens have to get a negative test before coming back into our country. This administration is prioritizing illegal immigrants over U.S. citizens.

What immediately needs to happen is they need to reinstitute the migrant protection protocols, which is the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. This single action by the Trump administration almost single-handedly dropped illegal crossings.

It creates a disincentive to just cross, because they know they’re going to be sent right back to Mexico. When you just say, ‘Hey, if you cross, well, we’ll just give you a bus ticket anywhere you want, no matter what kind of COVID you have, it doesn’t really matter,’ of course, there’s a massive incentive for thousands and thousands more people to come across and they drag children with them.

Here’s the worst part about this. This encourages child trafficking. A lot of times I talk to a lot of border agents. They see these kids just recycled over and over again because these adults know all they need is a kid with them."