Biden 'abandoned the rule of law' at border, sending Texas costs soaring, Gov. Abbott says

President Biden has abandoned the rule of law at the U.S.-Mexico border amid the migrant crisis, sending costs for border security soaring in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday.

Abbott told "Sunday Morning Futures" anchor Maria Bartiromo that the "root cause" of the record number of migrants entering the U.S. is because of the "lack of border security."

"It shows that President Biden’s approach to this is to abandon the rule of law," Abbott said of the migrant surge and Biden’s immigration policies.

Securing the border under the Biden administration is proving to be costly for Texas, according to the Republican governor.

"Our state legislature, they allocate about $800 million every two years for the state to pay for this," Abbott said of securing the border. "This year, because of the extended time that we will have the National Guard on the border, it likely will clearly exceed a billion dollars for the state to have to secure the United States of America."

Abbott said border security is only one of the many costs to the state, with others being health care, education and law enforcement. These costs will also affect other states where gangs and human traffickers go after crossing the border with migrants, the governor added.

"The first 100 days of the Biden administration, they’ve been great for the cartels, for the gangs, for the human traffickers who have been exploiting the borders," he said.

In response to the rising costs of border security, Abbott said his goal was to have Texas secure the border while the Biden administration pays for it.

However, Abbott told Bartiromo that Biden has yet to speak with him on the issues surrounding the border.

Neither Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris has visited the border since taking office.