Mike Lee: Biden's handling of migrant surge during pandemic 'absolutely defies reason and logic'

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said Friday that the Biden administration's immigration policy regarding COVID-positive migrants "absolutely defies reason and logic," arguing that some problems can be solved by reimplementing bilateral asylum agreements brokered by the Trump administration.

MIKE LEE: "It’s a tragedy that we make it harder for U.S. citizens to come back to their own country than we do for people who are coming here illegally and enriching the drug cartels in the process.

I’m told from some sources that the people coming through the caravans are testing positive for COVID at a rate seven times what we see here. This is unacceptable. It absolutely defies reason and logic. And these are solvable problems. All we have to do is go back to old policies that we’ve got through bilateral agreements with our northern and southern neighbors, Canada and Mexico, and we expand that.

We should be able to send back unaccompanied minors who show up here on their own. Send them back to their own countries. We also want to be able to set up these agreements that the Trump administration negotiated with the Northern Triangle countries saying that if you want to seek asylum in the United States but you cross to another country first and that countries safe, like Mexico, that’s where you’re seeking asylum.

