Biden boasts of African American support as he recalibrates following poor showing in Iowa

Former Vice President Joe Biden touted his support among African American voters on Sunday as he attempts to move on from his poor showing in last week’s Iowa Caucus.

Biden - who came in fourth on Iowa behind South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren – argued that his strong poll numbers mean that among African American voters he is still the favorite to win the Democratic nomination.

"No one has ever won the nomination without being able to get overwhelming support from the African American community either," Biden said during an appearance on ABC's "This Week." "So far, no one's doing that but me."

BUTTIGIEG RISING: CANDIDATE HOPES TO GO TWO FOR TWO

Biden, however, admitted while his poll numbers are strong in the early voting state of South Carolina – long seen as his campaign’s firewall – he is unlikely to win this upcoming week’s primary in New Hampshire. Sanders holds a commanding lead in polls in the Granite State although Buttigieg is nipping at his heels following his strong showing in Iowa.

The former vice president argued that to beat President Trump in November’s election, the Democrats have to pick a candidate who can bring minority voters to the ballot box.

"The thing that changes this election is that everybody in the Democratic Party is united on one thing, defeating Donald Trump,” he said. “In order to do that everybody knows you've got to bring out the black vote and the brown vote. You've got to be able to do it.”

BIDEN ZINGS BUTTIGIEG - SAYING 'THIS GUY'S NOT A BARACK OBAMA'

Possibly realizing that he will not beat Sanders in New Hampshire, Biden over the weekend focused much of his attacks on the surging Buttigieg – mocking his experience as a small city mayor and cutting down the comparisons Buttigieg has drawn to the last Democratic president, declaring: “This guy's not a Barack Obama.”

Biden's biting attacks on Buttigieg's relatively thin resume mark a new, more aggressive attempt to slow the momentum of the youngest candidate in the Democratic field. The 38-year-old emerged from Iowa in an effective tie with Sanders but faces questions about whether his eight years as mayor of South Bend, Indiana — a city of about 100,000 people — prepared him for the presidency.

“I do not believe we’re a party at risk if I’m the nominee,” Biden told voters in Manchester. “I do believe we’re a party at risk if we nominate someone who has never held a higher office than the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden's campaign is urgently trying to recalibrate, shaking up its senior leadership and signaling that the former vice president won't go down without a fight. On Saturday morning, the campaign posted an online video attacking Buttigieg that was one of the harshest intraparty broadsides of the Democratic primary.

The 90-second video compares Biden's record as vice president with Buttigieg’s service as mayor. While Biden helped President Barack Obama pass sweeping health care legislation and orchestrate a bailout of the auto industry, the ad says, Buttigieg was installing decorative lights on bridges and repairing sidewalks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.