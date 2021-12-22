Biden says 2024 reelection run depends on his health

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden Wednesday added a caveat to his contention that he is planning to run for reelection in 2024, saying that he would do so if he remains in good health.

Biden made the assertion in response to a question from ABC News anchor David Muir, who asked the president if he intended to seek reelection, especially in light of the promise he made in 2020 that he would serve eight years if elected.

"Yes, but look, I'm a great respecter of fate," Biden answered. "Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now—if I'm in good health—then, in fact, I would run again."

Muir then asked whether Biden would run again if Trump were to oppose him again in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You're trying to tempt me now?" Biden replied. "Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump if he were the nominee? That would increase the prospect of running."