Biden's approval rating plummets in Iowa: poll

President Biden's approval rating among voters in the state of Iowa has plummeted in recent months.

More Iowans disapprove of the job Biden is doing than approve – Biden has a 43% approval rating and 52% disapproval rating, according to a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll. Five percent of people polled said they are not sure whether they approve or disapprove.

Vice President Harris faced similar numbers. Fifty percent expressed disapproval of Harris' job performance compared to 42% who approved.

Biden's job approval numbers among Republican versus Democratic Iowans are miles apart. Eighty-nine percent of Democrats approve of Biden compared to just 6% of Republicans, according to the June Iowa poll.

However, in March, Biden was doing much better in Iowa. His approval rating was 47% and his disapproval rating was 44%.

Iowans trust Biden more on issues like the coronavirus pandemic and infrastructure than criminal justice and immigration, according to the poll. Fifty-three percent approve of Biden's handling of the pandemic, 45% approve of his handling of infrastructure, 29% approve of his handling of immigration and 35% approve of his handling of criminal justice.

Nationally, a May poll indicated that most Americans approve of the overall job Biden is doing in the White House. Biden stood at 63% approval and 36% disapproval in the poll, which was conducted April 29-May 3.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll was conducted June 13-16 among 807 Iowa adults. Its margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.