Biden approval rating: Thumbs up overall, but thumbs down on immigration: poll

A new national poll indicates that most Americans approve of the overall job President Biden is doing in the White House.

But, according to AP-NORC survey released Monday, the president's numbers are mixed on gun violence and underwater on immigration.

WHAT'S BIDEN'S APPROVAL RATING IN THE MOST RECENT FOX NEWS POLLING?

Biden stands at 63% approval and 36% disapproval in the poll, which was conducted April 29-May 3. That compares to 54%-42% approval/disapproval in an average of all the most recent surveys that was compiled by Real Clear Politics.

As expected, the AP-NORC survey spotlighted a vast partisan divide, with 96% of Democrats and 62% of independents giving the president a thumbs up, but only 23% of Republicans approving of the job Biden is doing steering the country.

According to the poll, Biden has a 71%-27% approval on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. And he stands at 62%-35% on health care, 57%-42% on the economy, and 54%-41% on foreign policy. But the president’s approval drops to 48%-49% on gun policy, and 43%-54% on immigration, following a surge of migrants at the nation’s southern border earlier this year.

The poll also indicates that 54% say things in this country are going in the right direction, the highest level in AP polling since 2017.

The AP-NORC survey questioned 1,842 adults in America, with an overall sampling error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.