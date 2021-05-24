Biden tops Trump, Clinton, but outpaced by Obama and both Bushes, in polling comparison

Four months into his White House tenure, President Biden is outperforming some of his predecessors and trailing others when it comes to his poll ratings.

According to the latest national polling from Gallup, Biden stands at 54% approval and 40% disapproval. The president’s approval rating is down three points from April, with his disapproval unchanged. Biden’s approval rating in Gallup surveys has remained steady in the mid-50s since taking over in the White House on Jan. 20.

The poll points to a massive partisan divide, with 92% of Democrats and 54% of independents, but just 8% of Republicans, giving the president a thumbs up.

Biden is outpacing his most immediate predecessor in the White House. Donald Trump had a 39% approval rating in May 2017 in Gallup polling and Bill Clinton stood at 45% approval in May 1993.

But Biden trails his former boss.

Barack Obama enjoyed a 65% approval rating in Gallup in May 2009.

The current president's also slightly behind George H.W. Bush, who stood at 58% in May 1989, and his son George W. Bush, who had a 55% presidential approval rating in Gallup's May 2001 survey.

The Gallup poll was conducted May 3-18, with 1,016 adults nationwide questioned. The survey’s overall sampling error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.