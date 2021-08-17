Republicans demand resignations over Biden's Afghanistan debacle

Republican lawmakers are demanding resignations as blowback over President Biden’s Afghanistan debacle intensifies.

A handful of Republican congressmen are calling for heads to roll in the administration for the botched handling of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan that has seen the Taliban swiftly conquer the country while thousands of Americans await evacuation.

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, said that "resignations need to happen immediately" in the Biden administration.

MCCAUL WARNS US IS ENGAGED IN ‘DANGEROUS FOREIGN POLICY,’ SENDING MESSAGE OF ‘WEAKNESS’ TO ALLIES, ADVERSARIES

"5,000 to 10,000 Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan," Gooden wrote. "The Biden Administration left them behind."

Gooden's Texan colleague Rep. Dan Crenshaw was in agreement, telling Fox News in a Monday interview that the "incompetence of the Biden administration" on the troop withdrawal "is really overwhelming."

"There need to be resignations, there need to be firings," Crenshaw said. "They couldn't have done this in a worse way. We have American citizens left behind."

"We have people getting shot in Kabul airport at this moment," the Texas congressman continued. "It's such a complete disaster."

Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., called on Biden himself to resign over the Afghanistan debacle.

"These past few days have proven what we’ve already known about Biden and Harris. They are completely unfit to lead," Biggs tweeted.

"They must resign!" he added.

A spokesperson for Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Fox News that the congressman is leaning heavily to call on Biden to resign over the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, the crisis at the southern border and going around the Supreme Court’s evictions ruling.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, warned that the U.S. is engaged in "dangerous foreign policy" and is sending signals of "weakness" to other nations.

The White House did not provide comment to Fox News.