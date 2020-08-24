Joe Biden admits he shouldn’t have made infamous 'you ain't Black' remark

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden admitted Sunday night he shouldn’t have suggested voters having a hard time "figuring out" whether to support him or President Trump "ain't Black."

“I shouldn’t have said that,” Biden told ABC News’ Robin Roberts when asked about the remark.

“I was trying to make the point, [Trump] is a man that spent his entire career denigrating African Americans, the truth is, there is a fundamental difference between Donald Trump and me on the issue of race across the board,” Biden said. "I’m not gonna try to divide people.”

Back in May, Biden faced significant backlash when he made the remarks during a contentious radio interview with “The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne tha God.

The dustup occurred 17 minutes into the former vice president's interview on the popular radio program when a Biden aide tried to end the interview, prompting the host to charge, “You can’t do that to Black media.”

Biden stressed that his wife had an upcoming engagement, and suggested he would have to go, whether dealing with “White media” or “Black media.”

“Uh, oh ... I’m in trouble,” he joked as he referred to making his wife late. Biden and his wife Jill Biden share the same studio in the basement of their home in Wilmington, Del.

After Charlamagne tha God, who is Black, then asked Biden to come back on the program again and the former vice president agreed, the host added, “It’s a long way to November. We’ve got more questions.”

That’s when Biden dove into a rapid-fire defense of his record with the Black community.

“I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black,” he said.

Charlamagne tha God responded that "it has nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact that I want something for my community.”

Biden fired back, “Take a look at my record. I extended the Voting Rights Act for 25 years. I have a record that is second to none. The NAACP’s endorsed me every time I’ve run. Take a look at the record.”

But the "You ain't Black" moment reverberated on social media, with the host retweeting a variety of listeners complaining about it. President Trump’s re-election campaign has regularly mentioned the exchange when portraying Biden as gaffe-prone.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.