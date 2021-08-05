Biden prepares plan requiring foreign travelers to be vaccinated amid border crisis

The Biden administration is currently working on a plan to require foreign nationals traveling into the U.S. to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as the migrant crisis continues at the Southern border.

"The interagency working groups are working to develop a plan for a consistent and safe international travel policy, in order to have a new system ready for when we can reopen travel. This includes a phased approach that over time will mean, with limited exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States (from all countries) need to be fully vaccinated," a White House official said .

"Currently, the interagency working groups are developing a policy and planning process to be prepared for when the time is right to transition to this new system."

It is unclear when the vaccination requirement for foreign nationals will be implemented. The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment on the matter.

The plan comes as migrants at the southern border continue coming into the United States at high rates, with more than 188,000 migrant encounters at the southern border in June.

A top Border Patrol union official warned last weekend that agents are forced to release migrants "day in, day out" who test positive for the virus.

"We have a lot of agents quarantined right now, which adds to our problem, on top of agents who are sick with COVID, so we’re concerned about catching it ourselves, we’re concerned about our families and coworkers and it just seems everyone's turning a blind eye to it when we have a real situation down here," Chris Cabrera, a vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, said Saturday on "Fox News Live."

A limited number of migrants have been offered the vaccine, including those in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, though Fox News reports 30% of those migrants have declined the shot. The administration is now reportedly working on a plan to vaccinate migrants coming across the border.

Some Republican leaders have hit back at the administration's border policies amid the coronavirus, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who told President Biden to secure the border instead of importing "more virus from around the world."

"Why don’t you do your job?" the Florida Republican said during a press conference Wednesday. "Why don't you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you."