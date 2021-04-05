Former Cheney adviser: Biden admin 'hell-bent' on rejoining Iran nuclear deal

The former national security advisor to Vice President Cheney, John Hannah, said that the Biden administration is "hell-bent" on rejoining the Iran nuclear deal, during a Monday appearance on "America's Newsroom," arguing that it poses "great danger" to the Middle East.

AMERICAN HELD CAPTIVE BY IRAN WARNS AGAINST RETURN TO 2015 NUCLEAR DEAL WITHOUT GAINING CONCESSIONS

JOHN HANNAH: I think [the Biden administration] are hell-bent, whether it’s before the Iranian elections in May or June, or immediately afterward that they want back into this deal.

They’re prepared to grant billions and billions of dollars in sanctions relief and the question is how well are they going to be to really be willing to crack the whip and demand that the Iranians strengthen this deal as well as address some of their really malign activities that weren’t part of this deal at all...

I think there is a great danger that if the administration isn’t able to strengthen this deal in cooperation with our local allies in the region that the Iranian imperial project throughout the Middle East will be supercharged. That the Iranians will then be on a clear patient pathway to actually becoming a nuclear weapons state and I think you begin to see all of our allies in the Middle East understanding that America is completely unreliable, beginning to distance themselves from us and beginning to cozy up to what they see are going to be the clear new powers in the region. Not just Iran, but the Russians and then the Chinese behind them.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW