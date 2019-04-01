Biden accuser Lucy Flores says she'd vote for him over Trump despite misconduct claims

Lucy Flores, the Democrat and former candidate for lieutenant governor in Nevada, said she would support former Vice President Joe Biden over President Trump when asked who would get her vote in 2020 -- even though she's accused Biden of touching her inappropriately.

"That's not even a question. Of course I would support Biden,” Flores told CBS News on Monday.

In a piece published in New York Magazine’s The Cut last week, Flores accused Biden of putting his hands on her shoulders, smelling her hair and kissing the top of her head when he appeared at a rally in Las Vegas to support her 2014 campaign.

Biden has released multiple statements addressing the claim.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support, and comfort. And not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention,” Biden said Sunday. “I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will.”

Flores told CBS News she was not satisfied with Biden’s response because he hasn’t acknowledged that his behavior was “inappropriate.”

"I think that in terms of when he talks about his motivation etcetera we really need to also acknowledge that it's not, it's not about the intent, it is about the person on the receiving end of that behavior, that unwanted behavior, and the way in which it makes that person feel, especially, especially in a situation where you have that kind of a power imbalance going on," Flores explained.

A second woman has come forward with claims against the former vice president. Amy Lappos, a former congressional aide to Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., said Biden grabbed her head and neck and rubbed noses.

“When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth,” Lappos told The Hartford Courant.