Biden accuser D.J. Hill defends decision to come forward: ‘We’re patriots’ seeking ‘cultural change’

Writer D.J. Hill appeared on “Fox News @ Night” to discuss her allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden and her reaction to his video message addressing the controversy.

Hill alleged that Biden made her feel "very uncomfortable" at a 2012 fundraiser, saying she felt the former vice president's hand slide from her shoulder and down her back while they posed for a photo.

She told Fox News’s Shannon Bream on Wednesday night that she went public with her claim because she was inspired by other women who have come forward and the “cultural shift” that’s been “long overdue.”

In response to Biden’s video message, in which he pledged to be "more mindful about respecting personal space," Hill said she hoped that this is a moment of “realization” and “self-awareness” for the potential 2020 candidate and stressed that “no one should define another person’s boundaries.”

“This was a very difficult decision for me," Hill said about her choice to go public. "I had not planned to do this when I went to that fundraiser. That was the last thing that I anticipated happening and I really appreciate what moral courage it takes for women to come forward.

"I have not slept in 24 hours," she added. "My phone went off all night. I’ve received some not-so-encouraging correspondence and I think anyone that calls into question these women’s behavior doesn’t understand that there is no upside for them and so we do it because we’re patriots and we believe in our country, but we also want to see a cultural change.”

She later encouraged other women who have a story to tell to “examine” how important it is to come forward and that their decision is “respected” as an act of “civic duty.”

Hill is now one of seven women who have come forward with claims of inappropriate touching from the former vice president.