Biden holds 4-point edge over Trump in Wisconsin, poll reveals

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a single digit advantage over President Trump in a new public opinion survey in the crucial Midwestern general election battleground state of Wisconsin.

Biden stands at 47% and the president at 43% among likely voters in the Badger State, according to a Marquette Law School poll released on Wednesday.

BIDEN RETAINS EDGE OVER TRUMP IN BATTLEGROUND PENNSYLVANIA

But an average of all of the most recent surveys in Wisconsin -- including a Fox News poll – that was compiled by Real Clear Politics indicates the former vice president holding a 6.4 point lead over Trump. Biden’s edge over the president has been fairly consistent all summer long.

Wisconsin, along with Michigan and Pennsylvania, had been carried by the Democrats in presidential elections for a quarter century and were considered part of the blue wall. But Trump narrowly carried all three states in the 2016 election, helping him capture the White House. Trump topped Hillary Clinton by fewer than 28,000 votes in Wisconsin four years ago – and the Democratic nominee was criticized for not visiting the state during the general election.

Neither campaign’s ignoring the state this time around.

The president has stopped in Wisconsin three times this summer, and Biden made his first trip last week. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris made dueling trips to the state on Monday.

BIDEN, TRUMP MAKE DUELING TRIPS TO KENOSHA, WISCONSIN

Last week both Trump and Biden traveled to Kenosha, Wis., a city pushed into the national spotlight after the police shooting of a Black man sparked days of protest and violence – making the city the latest battleground in a summer of unrest over police brutality and systemic racism. There was a stark contrast between the messages of both trips – with the president preaching law and order and the Democratic challenger presenting an optimistic vision in the fight against racial injustice.

Biden spoke on the phone with Jason Blake - and met with his family -- during his trip.

Blake was shot seven times in his back on August 23. Wisconsin officials later said a knife was found in his vehicle. Blake's young children were in his vehicle at the time. The shooting left Blake paralyzed. Video of the incident went viral, sparking days of protests, some which became violent.

The president toured damaged businesses and met with law enforcement during his visit last week to Kenosha, but didn't meet with Blake's family. Trump claimed that he wouldn't meet with them because they wanted lawyers involved.

The new Marquette Law School poll was conducted Aug. 30-Sept. 3, after the unrest in Kenosha and during the stops by Trump and Biden. Voters appear divided, with 47% approving of the protests and 48% disapproving.

Clinton led Trump by 5.3 points according to Real Clear Politics Average in Wisconsin on this date four years ago. The final average on the eve of the 2016 election indicated Clinton topping Trump by 6.5 points – before Trump slightly edged the Democratic nominee by seven-tenths of a percent.

The Marquette University Law School poll was conducted using live telephone operators, with 802 registered voters and 688 likely voters questioned. It has sampling error of plus or minus 4.3 percent for likely voters.