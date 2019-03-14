Beto O'Rourke takes heat for website's different messages in different languages

Is Beto O’Rourke pandering or is his message lost in translation?

Hours after O'Rourke announced he would run for president, the former Democratic congressman’s website became a focal point for many of his critics. In particular, some pointed out perceived differences between his English and Spanish websites.

The English version has the slogan “Beto for America.” while the Spanish version reads, “Beto para todos," which translates to “Beto for all.”

TRUMP MOCKS BETO O'ROURKE AFTER 2020 ENTRY

Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk tweeted “Pandering to different communities, Robert?”

Robert is O’Rourke’s legal first name.

“Like he did at his rally, Beto once again standing with non-citizens over Americans,” Campus Reform senior correspondent Eduardo Neret tweeted about the website differences.

Business Insider politics reporter John Haltiwanger tweeted that "'Beto para los Estados Unidos’ would be way too long.”

O’Rourke narrowly lost a senate campaign to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2018.

Last month the former congressman from El Paso said he would "absolutely" support tearing down existing barriers along the southern border with Mexico.

Conservative critics are also going after O’Rourke for his website not having any information on his policies but promoting their merchandise store.

“Beto website doesn’t offer policy platform — but give money and buy merch!,” conservative commentator and former game show host Chuck Woolery tweeted.

O’Rourke spent Thursday campaigning in Iowa and called for unity among Democrats to defeat President Trump in 2020.

“Ultimately, we all have to get on board with the same person, because it is fundamental to our chances of success that we defeat Donald Trump in 2020,” O’Rourke said.