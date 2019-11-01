Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke drops out of 2020 presidential race

Former Texas Democrat congressman Beto O'Rourke announced Friday he is withdrawing from the 2020 presidential race, telling supporters “it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully.”

O'Rourke entered the race in March to great fanfare – after nearly defeating Texas incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 midterms – but struggled to gain traction in the massive Democratic primary field to take on President Trump.

“My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” O’Rourke wrote in a post on Medium. “Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country.”

Over the summer, O'Rourke -- in the aftermath of the mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso -- sought to make gun control a top issue in his campaign, including embracing the confiscation of certain firearms. He memorably said in one debate, "Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15."

O'Rourke was urged to run for president by many Democrats who were energized by his narrow Senate loss last year in Texas, a reliably Republican state. He raised an astonishing amount of money from small donors across the country, visited every county in Texas and used social media and livestreaming video to engage directly with voters. He ultimately lost to Cruz by 3 percentage points.

But O'Rourke struggled to replicate that model in the presidential primary and both his polling and his fundraising dwindled significantly in recent months.

"I am grateful to all the people who made up the heart and soul of this campaign," O'Rourke said on Twitter Friday. "You were among the hundreds of thousands who made a donation, signed up to volunteer or spread the word about this campaign and our opportunity to help decide the election of our lifetime. Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively."

