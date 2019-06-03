Bernie Sanders renews attack on Trump, calls him the 'most dangerous president in modern history'

Bernie Sanders has taken aim at President Trump once again, calling him the “most dangerous” commander-in-chief in modern history.

Sanders, I-Vt., leveled the accusation in a piece published by The New York Times titled, “I Know Where I Came From. Does President Trump,” in which the 2020 Democratic hopeful outlined his plan to take the White House.

“I am running for president because we must defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in the modern history of our country. But, if we are to defeat Mr. Trump, we must do more than focus on his personality and reactionary policies,” Sanders wrote.

“We must understand that unfettered capitalism and the greed of corporate America are destroying the moral and economic fabric of this country, deepening the very anxieties that Mr. Trump appealed to in 2016. The simple truth is that big money interests are out of control, and we need a president who will stand up to them.”

Sanders continued in his piece to take aim at Wall Street, pharmaceutical companies, the fossil fuel industry, Amazon, Netflix and General Motors, among others.

He also restated his support for universal health care, free tuition at public colleges, and an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“We must change the current culture of unfettered capitalism in which billionaires have control over our economic and political life. We need to revitalize American democracy and create a government and economy that works for all,” he wrote.

The piece was published days after Sanders said he is confident he can win the first two states that vote in the primary and caucus calendar.

“I believe we stand a very good chance of winning in Iowa, and with your help we can win here in New Hampshire. And if we win here in New Hampshire, I think the path is very good,” the independent senator from Vermont told the crowd during a campaign stop in this state, site of the first primary in the White House race.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the clear front-runner in the most recent public opinion poll in the state – a Monmouth University survey conducted earlier this month. Sanders is a distant second, followed by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.