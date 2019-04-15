Bernie Sanders Town Hall's most buzzworthy moments, from taxes to abortion

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., sat down at a Fox News town hall in Bethlehem, Pa., on Monday evening to discuss his presidential campaign.

The 77-year-old covered topics including taxes, immigration, health care and his age, which he discussed with Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum during the hour-long program.

Here’s a look at some of the most buzzworthy moments from the broadcast.

"I paid the taxes that I owe"

Early in the program, Sanders was asked about the 10 years worth of tax returns he had released just before the program, which showed that he had an adjusted gross income of $561,293 in 2018, on which he paid a 26 percent effective tax rate.

Baier asked Sanders why he's holding onto his wealth rather than refusing deductions or writing a check to the Treasury Department -- since Sanders had said he voted against Trump’s tax bill that he himself benefitted from.

"Pfft, come on. I paid the taxes that I owe," Sanders replied. “Why don’t you get Donald Trump up here and ask him how much he pays in taxes?”

"Hey, President Trump, my wife and I just released 10 years. Please do the same. Let the American people know," he continued, as the audience applauded.

"Follow me around the campaign trail"

As one of the oldest candidates to enter the 2020 race, Sanders admitted that asking about his age is a fair question, but said he has "continued to have my endurance."

MacCallum asked the senator what he would tell voters who say he’s “too old” to be president.

“Follow me around the campaign trail,” he quickly replied.

The senator added that his experience in government and what he believes in are really all that matter.

U.S. health care is "embarrassingly wrong"

The senator discussed health care in the U.S., which he said is “embarrassingly wrong.”

Though MacCallum questioned whether health care for all would mean higher taxes, Sanders fired back that without health insurance premiums, co-pays and deductibles, people would be saving money.

However, he did admit that “health care cannot be free,” eventually agreeing that some people would have to pay more taxes in order to pay for universal health care.

"I respect her"

Near the end of the town hall, Sanders was questioned about freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who has been accused of using anti-Semitic language, even by some fellow Democrats.

Sanders, who is Jewish, said he does not think Omar is anti-Semitic, instead simply saying: “I respect her.”

“It is not anti-Semitic to be critical of a right-wing government in Israel,” he added.

"I think that happens very, very rarely"

When he was asked whether he supports abortions up to the moment of birth, Sanders responded: “I think that happens very, very rarely and I think this is being made into a political issue.”

“At the end of the day, I think the decision over abortion belongs to a woman and her physician and not the government,” Sanders added.

