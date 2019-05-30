DNC faces same problems as 2016 with Bernie Sanders' supporters suspecting 'rigged system': Pavlich

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said the Democratic Party has not done a "reconciliation" of what happened in the 2016 election and now supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders feel that former Vice President Joe Biden may be receiving the same preferential treatment.

Sanders' supporters claim the DNC leadership is giving preferential treatment to the 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden, after the former vice president's surge in the polls, just as they did with Hillary Clinton three years ago, the Washington Times reported.

The supporters of Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, say they mistrust polls showing Biden holding a commanding lead over the 23-candidate Democratic field, and some say they may stage another revolt at the party's 2020 national convention in Milwaukee, just as they did in Philadelphia in 2016, if Biden gets the nomination.

Laurie Cestnick, a Sanders supporter who founded Occupy DNC, told the Washington Times they’re frustrated that the mainstream media doesn’t cover many of their candidate's events.

“The mainstream media and the DNC are colluding against the American people," she said. "That’s what it feels like. It’s the same thing all over again."

Responding on "America's Newsroom," Pavlich said DNC emails that leaked in the summer of 2016 confirmed suspicions among Sanders' supporters of a "rigged" primary process.

"The sentiment is still the same. The problem is the DNC has not done a real reconciliation of what happened in 2016 to regain the trust of Sanders' voters," she said.

Pavlich said there's the same feeling of "inevitability" building around Biden, as recent polls show him holding a commanding lead. She said the DNC must undertake a "good faith effort" toward Sanders' supporters to avoid a replay of the divisions at the 2016 convention.

