Bernie Sanders slams Politico over 'anti-Semitic' profile which labeled him as 'cheap'

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has responded to a recent profile published in Politico Magazine, calling it "anti-Semitic."

During an interview with The Young Turks, the article was brought up in a discussion about mainstream media bias against Sanders. The profile featured a photo of Sanders photoshopped next to a tree with $100 bills for leaves, and referenced the former Vermont Senator's "wealth" while referring to him as "cheap."

“Call that what it is,” Sanders told host Cenk Uygur. “It’s an anti-Semitic article.” The profile was widely criticized by Sanders's camp and by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter.

"Can ⁦@politico⁩ explain to us how photoshopping money trees next to the only Jewish candidate for president and talking about how “cheap” and rich he is *isn’t* antisemitic?" she asked. "Or are they just letting this happen because he’s a progressive politician they don’t like?"

In his interview, Sanders said he feels his progressive views make him a target for some in the mainstream media.

“I think they live in a certain world," he said. "It is a world of inside the beltway pundits, it is a world that has not a clue about what working people and lower-income people are experiencing.

"In fact, really don’t care about working people and lower-income people. It is a world which completely missed what Donald Trump’s campaign was about, and misses, in fact, what we are trying to do, and what we will do."

Sanders trails former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic race 35 percent to 17 percent, according to a recent Fox News poll.