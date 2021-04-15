Bernie Sanders says he disagrees with 'Squad' member who called for 'no more policing'

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Wednesday said he doesn't agree with Rep. Rashida Tlaib D-Mich., who called for "no more policing, incarceration, and militarization" following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota.

"No I don't," Sanders told CNN.

"I think that what we need to do is to understand that there needs to be major, major police reform all across this country," he continued. "We are tired of seeing the same thing, week after week and year after year. We do not want to see innocent African Americans shot in cold blood."

His response came after Tlaib tweeted Monday that she was "done with those who condone government-funded murder."

"No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed," she wrote.

The "Squad" member also called policing in our country, "inherently & intentionally racist."

This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi distanced herself from some in her party calling to end policing. She instead pointed out that all police cannot be painted "with the same brush."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki added that Tlaib's tweet was "not the president's view."

Tlaib's words were ignored by ABC, CBS and NBC during their nightly news programs Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a report from NewsBusters

Police shot and killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a routine traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday.

Kim Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

