Bernie Sanders' global supporters upset that he suspended his White House bid

When Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race for president, his die-hard loyalists around the planet were left with many difficult emotions.

Progressives from every corner of the globe have said centrists and conservatives underestimated the lingering strength of his anti-establishment sentiment.

Sanders, I-Vt., has seen massive international approval among young and old progressives, regardless of whether they had a vote -- since they have had a voice.

Martin Rosengaard, a fine artist out of Denmark, told Fox News: “I’ve mainly supported Bernie for his stance against the influence of corporate and extreme wealth on political institutions. America needs to fix itself for your democracy to prosper.”

He and other Sanders fans around the globe said the senator’s politics may seem normal to them in their countries, but too radical in the United States. Centrist liberals and Sanders, the leading progressive, clashed throughout the primary over policy issues such as the “Medicare-for-all” universal health-care plan.

Lion O. King, a folk musician and model in Germany, said hes followed the politics of America closely, especially during the coronavirus.

“It is disgraceful to watch how the United States of America are - amidst the ravages of a global pandemic - cementing their status as a developing country by courting a rich ruling class under the disguise of entrepreneurial freedom,” he told Fox News.

He said he thought the Sanders agenda was critical for the future of the country: “The United States has abolished slavery and fought several wars - but have its citizens ever stood up against the biggest of all lies so deeply ingrained in the American promise: that you alone are responsible for living your best life? I do not think so. It is time for a transformation of consciousness.”

On Monday in a joint online appearance, Sanders endorsed his chief rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The backing marked a crucial development for Biden, who has needed to bridge the party’s ideological divide to unify voters against President Trump in November.

Already, an American for Sanders has chosen not to vote then.

“I knew Bernie was a long shot, so I’m not shocked he’s out. Biden and Trump both plan to exploit the poor, bomb poor people overseas, grope women. There’s no difference to me between those two. I might vote for some down-ballot contests, but the presidential race offers me no option, so I’ll be sitting that one out,” Thomas Westgard of Indiana said.

A former aide to Biden accused the Democrats’ presumptive nominee of sexually assaulting her during the early 1990s when he was a senator. Tara Reade alleged the assault occurred in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the spring of 1993. She filed a police report in Washington this past Thursday saying she was the victim of a sexual assault by an unnamed person in 1993. Biden’s campaign denied the charges.

Westgard added: “I’m disappointed that Bernie’s campaign is effectively over. He was the only candidate who offered policies that serve my interests: a more level playing field for small and large businesses, a social safety net, reasonable pay and conditions for workers, basic things that were policy for both Democrats and Republicans two generations ago.”