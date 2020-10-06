Bernie Sanders: If Dems win Senate, he’ll be chairman of Subcommittee on Health

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told a rally of supporters on Saturday that if Democrats take back the Senate after November, he would be the chairman of the Subcommittee on Health.

“If the Democrats gain control of the Senate, you’re looking at the chairman of the Subcommittee on Health,” the self-professed democratic socialist told the crowd in Lebanon, N.H. “And trust me, that the healthcare industry and the drug companies, will understand a very new reality when that happens.”

With the November election just four weeks away, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tried to distance himself from the far-left senator -- despite the two of them releasing a “unity platform” in July.

Speaking at Monday night’s NBC News town hall Biden said: “Look, I’m the guy that ran against a socialist. Remember, I got in trouble with the whole campaign, 20-something candidates? Joe Biden was too centrist, too moderate, too straightforward. That was Joe Biden.”

Sanders’ appearance in New Hampshire marked his return to in-person campaigning for Biden. On Monday, Sanders hosted a drive-in rally in Macomb County, Mich. – a Detroit suburb that voted Republican in 2016 and was instrumental in sealing Donald Trump’s victory.

President Trump has repeatedly sought to portray Biden as beholden to progressive activists and the "radical left." Biden, who won the primary largely as a moderate, says he wants to build a broad coalition of support from all Democrats and as many Republicans as possible — but has noted that he doesn't support some of Sanders' most progressive ideas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.