Bernie Sanders campaign ratifies union contract for workers

The Bernie Sanders campaign has made history by officially ratifying a union contract for its workers, becoming the first presidential campaign to do so.

"We are proud of our workers and proud to uphold Bernie's commitment to collective bargaining rights and a strong labor movement," campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement. "When Bernie Sanders is in the White House, he will make it easier not harder to join a union and we look forward to running a campaign powered by union workers."

The campaign first announced in March that their "bargaining unit employees" chose the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 as their "exclusive bargaining representative."

In a press release, the campaign touted "unprecedented standards for campaign workers," including pay transparency, a defined wage scale, access to mental health care coverage, an anti-discrimination policy that protects immigrant and transgender staff members, and a "pro-worker grievance and arbitration process."

The union announcement came after they announced guidelines aimed at combatting sexual harassment and discrimination, following complaints of inappropriate conduct among staffers on the 2016 campaign.