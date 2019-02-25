Bernie Sanders boasts of 'historic' milestone, says 1 million volunteers signed up for campaign

Workers of Bernie’s world have united.

Just six days after launching his 2020 presidential bid, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is celebrating a “historic threshold," claiming 1 million people have signed up to lend a hand to his White House campaign.

VINTAGE BERNIE FOOTAGE SHOWS NOW-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE PRAISING BREADLINES, COMMUNIST NATIONS

“Less than one week after we began, we now have one million volunteers in every congressional district in this country who are prepared to roll up their sleeves and get to work to make sure we win the Democratic nomination, that we defeat Trump, and that we transform the economic and political life of our country,” Sanders said in a video posted to his 9 million followers on Twitter.

In the video, the 77-year-old took aim at special interest groups and “really powerful guys who have unlimited amounts of money and a lot of political muscle."

“The only way I know that we defeat them is when millions of people at the grassroots level stand up and fight back,” he said.

Sanders added, “So let me thank the one million people who have already signed on and let me ask those of you who haven’t, come on board.”

LIFESTYLES OF THE RICH AND SOCIALIST: BERNIE SANDERS HAS 3 HOUSES, MAKES MILLIONS

Sanders officially entered the race last week promising to transform America with a left-wing vision of economic and environmental justice.

But the self-described democratic socialist’s high-end income, multiple houses and fondness for air travel have already opened him up to criticism that his lifestyle doesn't always match the rhetoric.

FLORIDA DEMS FUME AT BERNIE SANDERS FOR REFUSING TO CONDEMN MADURO AS DICTATOR

Sanders has pitched himself as a grassroots economic populist, focusing on income inequality and higher taxes for the rich. But he has raised eyebrows over his spending and personal wealth. Notably, he owns three houses. In 2016, he bought a $575,000 four-bedroom lake-front home in his home state. This is in addition to a row house in Washington D.C., as well as a house in Burlington, Vermont.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, according to Forbes, Sanders has one of the lowest net worths among prospective presidential candidates, with an estimated net worth of approximately $700,000. In comparison, fellow left-wing firebrand Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has an estimated net worth of approximately $7.8 million.