Bernie Sanders, Bill de Blasio are least-liked 2020 Dems, poll finds

Former Vice President Joseph Biden is the only presidential contender going into the 2020 election with clear positive favorability ratings, a Quinnipiac University national poll said Tuesday, with both Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio receiving very negative scores.

In terms of negative ratings among American voters, Sanders is at 48 percent; de Blasio is at 45 percent.

The New York Post reported that 49 percent of voters like Biden, while 39 percent hold a negative view.

The poll also stated that 57 percent of voters dislike President Trump’s performance and 38 percent like his leadership, despite 71 percent of voters saying the national economy is excellent or good, the news outlet reported.

De Blasio suffers from low national name-recognition and is often greeted with shrugs even across the city he governs.

Still, de Blasio, a liberal former political operative, is far more representative of his hometown’s politics than Trump, who received just 18 percent of the city’s vote in 2016. But for a mayor who was re-elected with 66 percent of the vote only a year and a half ago, de Blasio has a steep uphill climb to the White House; his presidential candidacy has been met with derision and mockery at home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.