Bernie Sanders backers upset with Pete Buttigieg over Trump comparison

It doesn’t seem like Bernie’s bros with Mayor Pete. Or at least his supporters aren't.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., made headlines when he compared President Trump’s supporters to those who back Bernie Sanders, stating both groups feel marginalized and want to tear down the system.

“I think the sense of anger and disaffection that comes from seeing that the numbers are fine, like unemployment’s low, like all that, like you said GDP is growing and yet a lot of neighborhoods and families are living like this recovery never even happened,” the 37-year-old told high school students in Nashua, N.H.

“It just kind of turns you against the system in general and then you’re more likely to want to vote to blow up the system, which could lead you to somebody like Bernie and it could lead you to somebody like Trump. I think that’s how we got where we are.”

But the statement seemingly hasn’t gone over well with those who support Sanders -- including some prominent Democrats.

“Come on ⁦@PeteButtigieg⁩. It is intellectually dishonest to compare Bernie to Trump,” Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., tweeted, before listing some policy differences between Sanders and the president.

Nina Turner, a vocal supporter of Sanders, tweeted: “Bernie Sanders’ supporters are not the same as Trump fans — Sen. @BernieSanders supporters are Democratic & Independent voters, many of whom are people of color.”

Citizen Uprising, a far-left Twitter account, sent out a post reading: “Pete Buttigieg is officially over. He just blamed Trump AND Bernie voters for the problems we currently face.”

However, Rep. Khanna’s and others protests were quickly shot down, with one prominent analyst referring to the California Democrat as a “Sanders surrogate.”

“This is an extremely weird Narrative coming from some Sanders surrogates. Buttigieg's comments were extremely boilerplate, basically that Trump and Sanders voters both suffer economic anxiety and are disaffected with the system,” FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver tweeted.

“It's an extremely weird thing to get upset about unless they're deliberately looking to pick a fight with Buttigieg.”

New York-based writer M. Mendoz Ferrer also took issue with complaints from those on the Sanders side.

“So, it's interesting that the Sanders camp, including Ro Khanna, are upset with @PeteButtigieg for basically stating that Trump and Sanders voters both suffer economic anxiety and are disaffected with the system - because that is pretty much all Bernie Sanders ever says,” she tweeted.