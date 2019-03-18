Bernie Sanders and Beto resonating strongly with Dems, Warren not so much: researcher

As the number of Democratic 2020 hopefuls continues to climb, some candidates are already resonating with voters more than others.

Lee Carter, media researcher and President of Maslansky + Partners, appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday and explained how Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., continues to resonate strongly with Democrats and not so much with Republicans.

“I tell folks to dismiss Bernie Sanders at your own peril and a lot of his ideas. The Democrats are really resonating with him. He’s talking about issues. He’s setting pace here and people are responding to it,” Carter told the hosts after playing a clip that was dial polled.

Sanders rated an "A+" with Democrats and an "F" with Republicans and Independents for his comments calling healthcare a right for everyone.

Carter also showed that surprisingly the former congressman and newly announced candidate Beto O’Rourke is testing decently with his comments comparing climate change to D-day.

“When you think about leadership, those who preceded us — those who were on the beaches in Normandy, those who faced an existential threat to Western democracy and our way of life, they showed us the way. We can all come together. We can unite. We can marshal the resources. And we can convene the countries of the world around otherwise unsolvable problems,” O’Rourke said last week.

Democrats rated his comments an "A" while Republicans and Independents gave it a "C-", which Carter noted was a better rating than others received from other parties.

“There’s something about him that is very likable to folks,” Carter said.

“[O’Rourke’s results] are a lot better than some of the others. If you look at the way that Republicans and Independents are responding to both candidates, it flatlines,” Carter said. “The only ones they give any credit to is Beto and Biden.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., declaring she is not a socialist didn’t exactly endear her to anyone in any political group.

“All I can tell you is what I believe. And that is there is an enormous amount to be gained from markets, that markets create opportunities,” Warren said earlier this month after she said she was not a Democratic socialist.

According to Maslansky + Partners’ research those comments didn’t really help her as Democrats gave her a "C+", Republicans a "C-", and Independents a "C".

“When it comes down to people watch her and they just ‘blah,’” Carter said. “It just didn’t do anything for anybody.”