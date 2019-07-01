Kevin McCarthy: Why Bernie Sanders has the best chance to win 2020 Dem nomination

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has the best shot at becoming the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee -- not current front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden, according to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Because of the Democratic Party's leftward shift, Sanders' history as a self-described democratic socialist is more in line with where they are today, McCarthy claimed Monday on "Special Report."

"I don't think Joe Biden is going to become the nominee," he said.

"Not for this position, but for many positions going forward. He's got a long history. I think his timing is wrong and I think he will not be the nominee.

"I think Bernie Sanders has the best chance of becoming the nominee because where this Democratic Party has moved. It's no longer the Democratic Party, it's become the Socialist-Democrat Party and Bernie Sanders has the best philosophy, because he was registered a socialist, to represent the current party."

While he believes the Vermont lawmaker has the best chance of winning the Democratic nod, the House Majority Leader added the economy under President Trump appears to be at one of its strongest points since World War II.

"This month alone, June, the best we've ever had on the market in 80 years," McCarthy said.

The lawmaker claimed the president's decision to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone and his performance at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan will help coalesce voters around his reelection bid.

"These are historical times, and I think that is what's going to help propel this president to reelection," he said.