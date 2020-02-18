Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Bernard Kerik reveals phone call that changed his life after Trump pardon

By Larry Celona | New York Post
Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik revealed to The Post on Tuesday how he first learned that President Trump was issuing him a pardon for his felony conviction.

Kerik, 64, said he had no idea he was going to be pardoned until he got a call from the president on his cellphone at 11:57 a.m.

“Right now, as we’re speaking, I’m signing your presidential pardon,” Kerik said Trump told him.

“Your record will be expunged. Go on with your life.”

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE FORMER NYPD COMMISSIONER'S CASE

Kerik recalled, “It was pretty emotional. I just thanked him several times.

“This makes you an American citizen again,” the former top city cop said of the rare move.

Kerik — who pleaded guilty in 2009 to tax fraud and lying to White House officials vetting him for the position of head of Homeland Security under then-President George W. Bush — said he previously applied for a pardon with the Obama administration but never heard back.

