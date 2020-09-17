Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Berkeley City Council: Violating coronavirus mask mandate could spark $100 fine

The liberal city's parks, restaurants and parties were be watched closely

By Aja Seldon, KTVU Fox 2 | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Those caught without wearing a mask in Berkeley, Calif., could be subject to a hefty fine.

The City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night to impose a $100 fine on people who violate the city's mask mandate that was adopted in June to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Code enforcement officers will be issuing those citations to mask violators.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

KQED reports that the city will be paying close attention to parks, restaurants, parties, and college students.

Officials with the University of California, Berkeley sent out a message over the summer that said there has been a "notable increase in UC Berkeley students testing positive for COVID-19." They said most of those new cases stemmed from college parties.

This story first appeared on KTVU Fox 2.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election