Ben Shapiro: Rep Tlaib 'part of an anti-Semitic contingent' protected by Democratic leadership

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, lashed out at Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Monday calling her part of an "anti-Semitic contingent" of the Democratic Party for making controversial comments about the Holocaust.

"I think she perfectly well understands the actual history here. But the revisionist history here serves anti-semitic goal Israel is illegitimate and ought to be abolished. She's a supporter of the 'Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions' movement," Shapiro said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

"She suggested if you are a supporter of Israel you are guilty of dual loyalty in the past. She along with Ilhan Omar is part of an anti-Semitic contingent of the Democratic Party now being protected by the Democratic leadership."

TRUMP BLASTS TLAIB OVER HOLOCAUST COMMENTS

Tlaib, who is Palestinian-American, discussed the Holocaust on the Yahoo News podcast "Skullduggery."

"There’s always kind of a calming feeling, I tell folks, when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors — Palestinians — who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways, have been wiped out, and some people's passports," Tlaib said Friday.

Tlaib added, "And, just all of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post-the tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time. And, I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that, right, in many ways, but they did it in a way that took their human dignity away and it was forced on them."

Tlaib has been condemned by many for the comments, including President Trump.

The Michigan congresswoman defended herself Sunday night.

FORMER SENATOR JOSEPH LIEBERMAN WEIGHS IN ON TLAIB'S HOLOCAUST COMMENTS

"Policing my words, twisting & turning them to ignite vile attacks on me will not work. All of you who are trying to silence me will fail miserably. I will never allow you to take my words out of context to push your racist and hateful agenda. The truth will always win," Tlaib tweeted.

Shapiro said Tlaib knew what she was saying.

"It's pretty fascinating to call for one state solution that effectively means the end of the state of Israel which she knows which is why she is pushing for it," Shapiro said.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.