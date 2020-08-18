Ben Shapiro compares first night of DNC to 'really bad Zoom session' with Biden a 'complete afterthought'

Democrats tried to show a united front between the party’s progressive and moderate wings during the first night of the Democratic National Convention, but presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared to be a "complete afterthought," Ben Shapiro said Tuesday.

“It was a very, very weird first night at the DNC," he told listeners on "The Ben Shapiro Show." "Basically, it was a really bad Zoom session that lasted for hours and hours and hours. It had extraordinarily bizarre moments and as always, Joe Biden was a complete afterthought because Biden is an afterthought for this campaign."

He added, "The only reason [why] Joe Biden is even the nominee for the Democrats is because they literally looked at every single other person and they went, 'OK, we’ll take the dead guy.'"

Shapiro said the speeches -- most of which included attacks directed at President Trump and his administration -- "sounded like a eulogy for Joe Biden," who appeared to be "completely irrelevant to these proceedings."

"It sounded like everybody had messages they wanted to get off their chest about the state of America and all of these messages conflicted ... but there was one common theme: President Trump is super evil and Joe Biden is literally not even here ...," he said.

The commentator's main takeaway of the evening: "Joe Biden is a complete nonentity and this entire election is about Trump for the Democrats.

"They don’t care about Joe Biden…," Shapiro argued, comparing the presumptive nominee to an "empty vessel repository for all anti-Trump sentiment."

"That is all he is. He’s like this bizarre kind of mannequin that they’ve got sitting in the corner giving weird smiles to people."