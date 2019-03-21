Ben Shapiro: Democrats now for gun confiscation, 'far out of the mainstream' on late-term abortions

Two recent stances taken by 2020 hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Beto O'Rourke reveal the "radicalism" inside the Democratic party, according to conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

Shapiro claimed O’Rourke’s views on abortion and Sen. Sanders, I-Vt., pushing gun control on the heels of the terror attack in New Zealand as proof of how the party is changing.

“I’m old enough to remember when Democrats tried to run away from suggesting they were pushing for a gun confiscation now apparently they’re going to full-scale embrace gun confiscation,” Shapiro told “Fox & Friends.”

“We have something called the Second Amendment in this country and it is deeply embedded in American culture and rightly so.”

New Zealand this week responded to the attacks on two mosques in the city of Christchurch killed 50 worshippers by banning sales of "military-style" semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.

A LOOK AT NEW ZEALAND'S ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN

Sanders reacted by saying the United States must follow New Zealand’s lead.

“This is what real action to stop gun violence looks like. We must follow New Zealand's lead, take on the NRA and ban the sale and distribution of assault weapons in the United States,” he tweeted.

Shapiro believes New Zealand is a bad example to pick to promote gun confiscation.

“There are 35 murders in the entire country in 2017, a country of some 4.4 million people,” Shapiro said, comparing the county to the United States.

He then went after Democratic candidate O’Rourke’s view on late-term abortions.

“It really is quite insane, the fact that Beto O’Rourke and every other major Democrat feel forced to embrace this position, that you have to be for abortion up to and sometimes beyond points of birth,” Shapiro said. “It just demonstrates the radicalism of the Democratic Party.”

O’Rourke was recently asked about his stance on late-term abortions and how he would have voted on the Senate bill that would have protected infants who survived a failed abortion.

"I would have voted with those women to make their own decisions about their own bodies," O’Rourke said.

BETO O'ROURKE SEEMINGLY ENDORSES THIRD TRIMESTER ABORTIONS

Shapiro also criticized the media for their role as of late in covering the late-term abortion topic believing they are trying to portray an extreme view as mainstream.

“Even Beto’s generalized position which that third-trimester abortions should be legal, forget about the infanticide position, even the third-trimester position is a position that only 13 percent of Americans hold,” Shapiro said.

“This far out of the mainstream, far more out of the mainstream than generalized pro-life views on the Republican side of the aisle. And it is amazing to watch the media treat it as though it is mainstream to suggest that women have the right to kill fully formed babies.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.