Ben Sasse: Cuomo 'perverted' color pink by linking it to abortion, not breast cancer

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse said he was outraged that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had “perverted” the color pink by lighting up One World Trade Center to celebrate the passing of a sweeping abortion bill.

“In New York, Governor Cuomo bizarrely passed legislation in New York that stripped away protections from babies at the moment that they're born,” Sasse, R-Neb., explained on "The Todd Starnes Show.” “He decided to celebrate by lighting the World Trade Center pink, which is historically a color that's associated with women who've been gritty and persevered and survived over breast cancer.

"And they decided to pervert that color and that symbol of life to that was celebrating death.”

Cuomo, a Democrat, ordered the landmark spire to be lit up in pink last month in celebration of state lawmakers passing the Reproductive Health Act.

The legislation expands abortion rights in the state.

"The Reproductive Health Act is a historic victory for New Yorkers and for our progressive values," Cuomo said in a press release. "In the face of a federal government intent on rolling back Roe v. Wade and women's reproductive rights, I promised that we would enact this critical legislation within the first 30 days of the new session -- and we got it done.

"I am directing that New York's landmarks be lit in pink to celebrate this achievement and shine a bright light forward for the rest of the nation to follow."

Sasse also expressed frustration with Democrats as 44 senators voted against his Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act on Monday.

The bill would have protected infants who survive failed abortions and sent doctors who didn’t try to save them to prison.

“We’re at a strange moment and I hope this is an occasion that leads the American people to pause and redo some fundamental assessment of who we are as a people,” Sasse told Starnes.