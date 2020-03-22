Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Rep. Ben McAdams hospitalized with breathing trouble after coronavirus diagnosis

By Frank Miles | Fox News
Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week, said he’s now in the hospital, and is doing better with treatment after he was admitted this past Friday with breathing difficulties.

He said in a statement: “I was admitted and have been receiving oxygen as I struggled to maintain my blood oxygen at appropriate levels. I am now off oxygen and feeling relatively better and expect to be released as soon as the doctors determine it is appropriate.”

He added, “I’m very grateful to the skilled hospital medical staff for their efficient and effective treatment, as well as their preparations.”

McAdams said he first became sick with “mild, cold-like symptoms” shortly after he returned to Salt Lake City from Washington. He went to his doctor the next day and began isolating himself at home and holding meetings on the phone. After his symptoms got worse, including a fever, a dry cough and labored breathing, he said doctors tested him at a clinic and he received his result last week.

Before his hospitalization, he had self-quarantined at home.

Rep. Ben McAdams, seen here in December 2019, announced he was hospitalized while battling the coronavirus.  (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

At least two other U.S. lawmakers have announced they were diagnosed with the virus: Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Fla.

McAdams, a moderate, was elected in 2018 in the Republican-leaning district. McAdams previously served as Salt Lake County mayor and a state lawmaker. His district includes parts of Salt Lake and Utah counties.

Fox News' Lee Ross and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

