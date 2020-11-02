Domenech: Joe Biden would be doing much better with Amy Klobuchar as running mate

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden should have picked Sen. Amy Klobuchar as an election running mate over Sen. Kamala Harris, The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech said on Monday.

“I think Joe Biden would be doing a lot better if he had chosen someone like Amy Klobuchar to be his running mate as opposed to Kamala Harris,” Domenech told “America’s Newsroom.”

Domenech reacted to the appearance of Klobuchar, of Minnesota, on Fox News when she explained why Biden is leading Trump in battleground polls.

Klobuchar said: "He is ahead in so many states in the Midwest. Why? One: he is leading with manufacturing in a big way and buying America. Two: he has been willing to take on the fact that we are not two separate countries, that we must unite our nation and that is really important right now in the Midwest, struggling big time with the coronavirus."

Domenech said that Biden moved too far to the “woke-left” in terms of his campaign messaging.

“He’s someone who, frankly, I think has gone a little bit too much in the direction of the woke-left agenda," Domenech said. "People who are a little bit too radical for a lot of these Rust Belt states and who don’t really seem to be the kind of people who are going to put the interests of workers and American manufacturing front and center when it comes to the kind of administration that they would represent."

Meanwhile, as the presidential race draws to a close, President Trump is slated to make a last-minute appeal to voters in four battleground states with a dizzying number of campaign rallies while Biden focuses heavily on Pennsylvania.

After a campaign stop in Cleveland, Ohio, Biden will head to Pennsylvania for a canvassing event in Beaver County with union members and labor leaders; a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh to galvanize Black voters; and another drive-in event in Pittsburgh with Lady Gaga.

His running mate, Harris, of California, will also be stumping across the state, with several planned campaign events culminating in a drive-in rally with John Legend in Philadelphia.

Fox News' Megan Henney contributed to this report.