Democratic Convention

Behind the scenes at the Democratic National Convention

  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/072516_independence-hall_at-dusk_dnc_philadelphia_pa_day-1-1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Independence Hall during DNC

    July 25, 2016: Independence Hall at Husk in Philadelphia, site of the Democratic National Convention. 
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/072516_michelle-obama-speaks-ws_night-session_wells-fargo-center_dnc_philadelphia_pa_day-1_5253.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Michelle Obama at DNC

    July 25, 2016: First Lady Michelle Obama speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pa. 
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/072616_leland-vitter_gregg-gursky_fnc-crew_interview-protester_dnc_philadelphia_pa_day-2_3686.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Philadelphia Protest

    July 26, 2016: Fox News' Leland Vitter speakers to a protester at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dncphiladelphiaprotests.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Protesters near Temple University

    July 26, 2016: Protesters march near Temple University in North Philadelphia during the Democratic National Convention.
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/072616_fncs-griff-jenkins-interviews-jill-stein_dnc_philadelphia_pa_day-2_3722.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jill Stein at DNC

    July 26, 2016: Fox News' Griff Jenkins speaks to the Green Party's presumptive presidential nominee Jill Stein at a protest in Philadelphia, site of the Democratic National Convention. 
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/072516_bernie-sanders-speaks-ws_night-session_wells-fargo-center_dnc_philadelphia_pa_day-1_5261.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sanders at DNC

    July 26, 2016: Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pa. 
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/072516_corey-booker_night-session_wells-fargo-center_dnc_philadelphia_pa_day-1_3549.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Corey Booker at DNC

    July 25, 2016: Sen. Corey Booker of New Jersey speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. 
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/072516_bill-clinton-smiles-from-his-box_night-session_wells-fargo-center_dnc_philadelphia_pa_day-1_bas1066_241.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Bill Clinton at DNC

    July 25, 2016: Former president Bill Clinton appers at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. 
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/072516_bernie-sanders-on-stage_night-session_wells-fargo-center_dnc_philadelphia_pa_day-1_bas1027_202.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sanders Speaks at DNC

    July 25, 2016: Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont speaks at the Democratic National Convention. 
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kellygiffords.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Giffords speaks at DNC

    Mark Kelly stands with wife Gabby Giffods as she speaks at the Democratic National Convention.
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dem-2016-convention_cham11280720.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Bloomberg at DNC

    Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at the DNC.
    Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/susan660.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sarandon at DNC

    Actress Susan Sarandon arrives at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtsjzzn-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Kaine at DNC

    Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton's running mate, speaks at the DNC.
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7071829da0f345c8a8dbf2874b3e5e61.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    De Blasio at DNC

    New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the DNC.
    AP
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/berniebuttons.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Souvenirs at DNC

    Bernie Sanders souvenirs being sold outside the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kravitzjackson.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Kravitz and Jackson at DNC

    Musician Lenny Kravitz and civil rights activist Jesse Jackson during rehearsal at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/billclinton.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    President Clinton speaks at DNC

    President Bill Clinton speaks in support of his wife Hillary at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/072616_madeleine-albright-on-stage_wells-fargo-center_dnc_philadelphia_pa_day2_evening_bs20299_2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Albright speaks at DNC

    Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/streepdnc.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Streep speaks at DNC

    Actress Meryl Streep speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/754e8b97-hillaryclinton.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Clinton on screen at DNC

    Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton delivers a video message at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
    Fox News
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtsk6k1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Hillary Clinton speaks

    Hillary Clinton delivers her acceptance speech at the DNC.
    Reuters
