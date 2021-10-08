Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

Bathroom cleanup: Psaki denounces harassment of Sinema after Biden claimed it's 'part of the process'

Psaki says the activists' 'crossed the line' when they followed Sinema into the ladies' room

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki condemned immigration activists who followed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., from her Arizona State University classroom to a bathroom, following President Biden's claim that it was "part of the process."

The activists were demanding Sinema, who teaches at ASU, take action on a "pathway to citizenship."

While noting that the president believes "the right to free speech and to protest is sacred to our country," Psaki insisted that Biden believes "what happened to her crossed the line and was absolutely unacceptable — and flat out wrong — to violate someone's personal space in a bathroom."

BIDEN SAYS MANCHIN, SINEMA BEING CONFRONTED BY ACTIVISTS IS 'PART OF THE PROCESS'

Monday, Biden downplayed the incident.

"I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody," Biden said.

"The only people it doesn’t happen to are the people who have Secret Service standing around them," he added, saying "it’s part of the process."

Sinema's office released a statement Monday criticizing the behavior of the activists for disrupting her class and bothering ASU students who were in her class.

"Yesterday, several individuals disrupted my class at Arizona State University. After deceptively entering a locked, secure building, these individuals filmed and publicly posted videos of my students without their permission, including footage taken of both my students and I using a restroom," Sinema said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Sinema, the activists' "behavior was not legitimate protest," adding it "is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments and filming students in a restroom."

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

More from Politics