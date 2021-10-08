Bathroom cleanup: Psaki denounces harassment of Sinema after Biden claimed it's 'part of the process'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki condemned immigration activists who followed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., from her Arizona State University classroom to a bathroom, following President Biden's claim that it was "part of the process."

The activists were demanding Sinema, who teaches at ASU, take action on a "pathway to citizenship."

While noting that the president believes "the right to free speech and to protest is sacred to our country," Psaki insisted that Biden believes "what happened to her crossed the line and was absolutely unacceptable — and flat out wrong — to violate someone's personal space in a bathroom."

BIDEN SAYS MANCHIN, SINEMA BEING CONFRONTED BY ACTIVISTS IS 'PART OF THE PROCESS'

Monday, Biden downplayed the incident.

"I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody," Biden said.

"The only people it doesn’t happen to are the people who have Secret Service standing around them," he added, saying "it’s part of the process."

Sinema's office released a statement Monday criticizing the behavior of the activists for disrupting her class and bothering ASU students who were in her class.

"Yesterday, several individuals disrupted my class at Arizona State University. After deceptively entering a locked, secure building, these individuals filmed and publicly posted videos of my students without their permission, including footage taken of both my students and I using a restroom," Sinema said.

According to Sinema, the activists' "behavior was not legitimate protest," adding it "is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments and filming students in a restroom."