Committee vote on Barrett confirmation to move ahead despite Democrats' boycott

The Senate Judiciary Committee's vote to report Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett out of committee is moving forward, Republicans say, despite a decision from Democrats that they will boycott the Thursday markup in protest of how close Republicans are moving the nomination to Election Day.

The move follows a declaration from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., earlier this month that Democrats would not "supply the quorum" for votes like the one scheduled Thursday to advance Barrett out of committee. So it is not a total surprise, but other Democrats on the Judiciary Committee did not confirm the move until late Wednesday. They said they are making the move in response to the "breakneck speed" at which Republicans are moving to "jam through this nominee" and that Republicans broke "longstanding committee rules to set tomorrow's vote."

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., nevertheless Wednesday said that Barrett would receive a vote despite rules of the committee requiring that at least two members of the minority party be present for the committee to transact business.

"Judge Barrett deserves a vote and she will receive a vote," Graham said. "Judge Barrett deserves to be reported out of committee and she will be reported out of committee. Judge Barrett deserves to be on the Supreme Court and she will be confirmed."

Graham added: "As to my Democratic colleagues’ refusal to attend the markup, that is a choice they are making. I believe it does a disservice to Judge Barrett who deserves a vote, up or down."

Democrats, rather than attending the markup, will hold a press conference at 10:15 a.m. outside of the Capitol. The vote on Barrett's nomination, which was originally scheduled for 1 p.m., is now likely to happen soon after the meeting convenes at 9 a.m. The committee will also vote on a handful of other judicial nominations and subpoenas for tech executives. It will put off consideration of a bill on online content policies.

When asked Wednesday whether two members of the minority party had to be present at the markup for a vote to happen on Barrett, Graham replied that they do not.

"We will not grant this process any further legitimacy by participating in a committee markup of this nomination just twelve days before the culmination of an election that is already underway," Schumer and the Judiciary Committee Democrats said in a statement announcing the boycott.

"Republicans broke the promises they made and rules they created when they blocked Merrick Garland's nomination for eight months under President Obama. Then, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that 'the American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice,'" the statement also said. "Now, Republicans have moved at breakneck speed to jam through this nominee, ignoring her troubling record and unprecedented evasions, and breaking longstanding committee rules to set tomorrow's vote."

Added Sen Dick Durbin, D-Ill.: "Last week, Judiciary Committee Republicans broke the Committee’s rules, over my objection, in their power-hungry effort to advance this nomination before the hearing had even ended. Their haste is a disgrace. I refuse to legitimize tomorrow’s vote, which violates the Judiciary Committee’s longstanding rules. That is why I will not participate in tomorrow’s markup."

Senate Rule XXVI.7(a)(3) says that "The vote of any committee to report a measure or matter shall require the concurrence of a majority of the members of the committee who are present." But the rules of the Judiciary Committee go farther, saying that "Nine Members of the Committee, including at least two Members of the minority, shall constitute a quorum for the purpose of transacting business."

The Judiciary Committee rules add that nominations cannot be reported "unless a majority of the Committee is actually present at the time such action is taken and a majority of those present support the action taken."

Democrats boycotted the first part of the committee's markup meeting last Thursday before the Barrett hearings' final day, sending in only Sen. Dick Durbin, who objected when Graham moved to schedule today's vote on Barrett with a final hearing day still to go, and with only one Democrat present.

"It's clear from reading in the paper that what's going to happen is we're going to be denied the ability to operate as normal, that Senator Schumer said 'everything is on the table...' But I know what awaits us, so I will now make a motion ... to vote on the motion to report from the committee the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court," Graham said in response.

Durbin said the move to schedule the vote was "unprecedented" and that "we cannot move forward without another member of the minority present."

Graham shot back, "If we create this problem for you in the future you're going to do what I'm going to do, which is move forward on the business of the committee."

Graham moved ahead and scheduled a vote to report Barrett for this week, and the rest of the Democrats entered the hearing room.

Republicans could make a similar move and just plow ahead on Barrett on Thursday, or they could even change the Judiciary Committee rules to remove the two-member requirement. Either way, there is no way, barring an unexpected defection from one or more Republicans, that Democrats can stop the Barrett nomination either in committee or on the floor.

Despite what was a largely civil hearing on Barrett that broke expectations for a highly-contentious event ‒ including a comment from committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., that Barrett's hearing was "one of the best Senate hearings that I've participated in" ‒ the Democrats' move shows that there are still hard feelings lingering between the two sides in Congress. For Democrats, the issue is the Republicans' blocking of Garland and for Republicans, it is the Democrats' treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

James Wallner, a resident senior fellow for governance at the R Street Institute and a former longtime Republican Senate staffer, warned that the Democrats' move could backfire on them electorally.

"Democrats’ decision to boycott the Judiciary Committee markup appears to be an electoral stunt, not a serious effort to prevent Barrett’s confirmation before Election Day," Wallner told Fox News. "Throughout the process, Democrats have denounced the process while simultaneously denouncing Barrett as not qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. The problem is that the latter message contradicts the former message. The process is irrelevant if Democrats are not open to giving Barrett a fair hearing."

Wallner added: "They look like sore losers instead of reasonable participants in the process."

But Democrats believe that their opposition to Barrett, particularly through their warnings ‒ which may not necessarily be accurate ‒ that Barrett is a grave threat to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), is a winning issue for them. Schumer in recent days has forced Republicans into a number of votes on the Senate floor aiming to exert as much political pressure on their vulnerable and moderate members as possible.

Just this week, Schumer has forced two votes to adjourn the Senate until after the presidential election, one vote that would clear the way for the Senate to drop the Republican-backed coronavirus stimulus proposal and consider the proposal that's already been passed by the House, and another that required members to go on record about whether they support confirming a nominee this close to a presidential election.

These votes are not aimed at actually succeeding, but at squeezing Republicans in tight reelection races.

After Barrett is reported out of committee Thursday, McConnell is expected to bring the nomination to the floor of the Senate on Friday and set up a procedural vote Sunday. That would tee up a final confirmation vote on Barrett Monday.

