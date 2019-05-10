Barr names acting deputy attorney general in wake of Rosenstein departure

Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday said he named Ed O’Callaghan to temporarily serve as acting deputy attorney general in the wake of Rod Rosenstein’s departure from the Justice Department.

O'Callaghan, who served as Rosenstein’s principal deputy, will be the second in command at the Justice Department until the Senate confirms a new deputy. Jeffrey Rosen has been nominated, but not yet confirmed, for deputy attorney general.

DEPUTY AG ROD ROSENSTEIN SUBMITS RESIGNATION

“Ed is a top-notch attorney whose intellect, competence, judgment, and experience are evident in every task he takes on,” Barr said in a statement. “That is why I have asked him to serve as the Acting Deputy Attorney General until the Senate confirms Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein's successor, Jeffrey Rosen. I am confident that Ed will be an excellent Acting Deputy Attorney General during this interim period."

Rosenstein, who frequently found himself in the political crosshairs due to his role in the special counsel's Russia probe and whose departure has long been expected, submitted his resignation last month to President Trump, effective May 11.

Rosenstein, 54, previously served as deputy assistant attorney general and U.S. attorney. He stayed at the Justice Department until the completion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

