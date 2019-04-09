Attorney General Barr grilled on Mueller report handling at House hearing

Attorney General Bill Barr faced the ire of congressional Democrats Tuesday during his first Capitol Hill appearance since revealing the central findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

In a fiery opening statement, House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., accused Barr of seeming to "cherry pick" from the report to "draw the most favorable conclusion possible for the president" in releasing a summary last month on its findings.

Other Democrats made similar comments as Barr appeared before the House Appropriations Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee for a hearing originally meant to address Barr’s fiscal 2020 spending request for the Justice Department. But in the wake of the battle between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration for the release of the full Russia report, Barr faced swift criticism from lawmakers on his decisions related to the review of Mueller’s findings.

Subcommittee Chairman José Serrano, D-N.Y., said the Mueller issue was impossible to ignore.

“In extremely quick fashion, you turned a 300-plus page report into a four-page letter that supposedly summarized [Mueller’s] findings,” subcommittee chairman said Tuesday.

"The American people have been left with many unanswered questions," Serrano said, adding that "this Congress voted unanimously to see that report." "I believe the American people deserve to see the full report and to be trusted to reach our own determinations on the merit of what the special counsel presented."

He added: "It is a blow to our system and to our democracy if that report is not seen."

Serrano said that the committee did not want to be "in a confrontational position" with Barr, but rather wanted to "help" him "do his job."

Lawmakers, specifically, are expected to focus on Barr’s four-page summary of the special counsel report, where he stated that there was no evidence of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election. The special counsel also reviewed whether the president had obstructed justice in any way, but ultimately did not come to a conclusion on that issue. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, though, said the evidence was “not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

Barr has said that he does plan on sharing much of the report itself with Congress, noting that, with the help of the special counsel’s office, the Justice Department is reviewing material that “by law cannot be made public.” Barr has vowed to share the report, including redactions, by mid-April, and has said that it will not be sent to the White House or President Trump in advance.

But last week, reports surfaced claiming that the special counsel’s office had created summary documents for Barr to release and that they were ignored. Serrano is expected to question that decision, and say that Barr’s summary “understates the level of malfeasance by the President and several of his campaign and White House advisors.”

Lowey also slammed Barr's handling of the report as "unacceptable."

"I must say, it is extraordinary to evaluate hundreds of pages of evidence, legal documents, and findings based on a 22-month long inquiry and make definitive legal conclusions in less than 48 hours," Lowey said. "Even for someone who has done this job before, I would argue it is more suspicious than impressive."

In a statement last week responding to media reports, the DOJ defended Barr's rollout of Mueller's conclusions.

"Given the extraordinary public interest in the matter, the Attorney General decided to release the report's bottom-line findings and his conclusions immediately — without attempting to summarize the report — with the understanding that the report itself would be released after the redaction process," the Justice Department statement said.

The statement also said that every page of Mueller's report was marked that it may contain grand jury material "and therefore could not immediately be released."

A Justice Department official, speaking Thursday on condition of anonymity to discuss a confidential process, said summaries of the findings that Mueller's team included as part of its report also contained grand jury information, making it hard for a swift release.

Fox News’ Gregg Re, Chad Pergram, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.