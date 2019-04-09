Barr assembles 'team' to look into counterintelligence investigation on Trump campaign in 2016, official says

Attorney General William Barr has assembled a "team" to investigate the origins of the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign, an administration official briefed on the situation told Fox News on Tuesday.

Republicans have repeatedly called for a thorough investigation of the FBI's intelligence practices and the origins of the since-discredited Russian collusion narrative following the conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe -- and they now appeared to have assurances that a comprehensive review was underway.

The FBI's July 2016 counterintelligence investigation was formally opened by anti-Trump former FBI agent Peter Strzok. Ex-FBI counsel Lisa Page, with whom Strzok was romantically involved, revealed during a closed-door congressional interview that the FBI “knew so little” about whether allegations against the Trump campaign were “true or not true” at the time that they opened the probe, noting that they had just “a paucity of evidence because we are just starting down the path” of vetting the allegations.

Page later said that it was “entirely common” that the FBI would begin a counterintelligence investigation with just a “small amount of evidence.”

Former FBI Director James Comey would later testify that when agency initiated its counterintelligence probe into possible collusion between Trump campaign officials and the Russian government, investigators "didn't know whether we had anything" and that "in fact, when I was fired as director [in May 2017], I still didn't know whether there was anything to it."

Barr told lawmakers at a contentious hearing earlier Tuesday that he was reviewing the bureau's “conduct” in particular during the summer of 2016. The attorney general's explosive testimony marked his Capitol Hill appearance since he revealed the central findings of Mueller’s investigation, and he indicated the full report -- with redactions -- would be made public within the week.

Mueller's investigation completed last month without securing the indictment of a single American for collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice, "despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign."

“I am reviewing the conduct of the investigation and trying to get my arms around all the aspects of the counterintelligence investigation that was conducted during the summer of 2016,” Barr said at the hearing.

Barr was also questioned about the initial Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants approved to surveil members of the Trump campaign, including former Trump aide Carter Page. Republicans have called for a careful review as to whether the FBI, in violation of Page's constitutional rights and FBI procedures, misled the FISA court or withheld exculpatory information.

The FBI's ultimately successful October 2016 warrant application to surveil Page, which relied in part on information from British ex-spy Christopher Steele – whose anti-Trump views are now well-documented – flatly accused Page of conspiring with Russians. Page has never been charged with any wrongdoing, and he is now suing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for defamation.

The FBI incorrectly assured the FISA court on numerous occasions -- in the October 2016 warrant application and in subsequent renewals -- that other sources, including a Yahoo News article, independently corroborated Steele's claims. The FBI also quoted directly from a disputed Washington Post opinion piece to argue that Trump's views on providing lethal arms to Ukraine was a possible indicator that the campaign had been compromised.

The bureau did not provide its own independent assessment of whether the Washington Post opinion piece contained accurate information. The FBI also did not clearly state that Steele worked for a firm hired by Hillary Clinton's campaign.

TRUMP VOWS TO DECLASSIFY, RELEASE FISA DOCS, RELATED MATERIALS NOW THAT MUELLER PROBE IS OVER

Fox News exclusively obtained internal FBI text messages last month showing that just nine days before the FBI applied for the Page FISA warrant, bureau officials were battling with a senior Justice Department official who had "continued concerns" about the "possible bias" of a source pivotal to the application.

Fox News is also told that the Justice Department's Inspector General (IG) is separately looking into whether Comey mishandled classified information by including a variety of sensitive matters in his private memos.

And Barr testified Tuesday that the IG was looking into the FBI's FISA application process.

A DOJ court filing on Monday night revealed that Comey incorporated into his private documents, among other key details, the name and code name of a confidential human source.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.