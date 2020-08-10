Barr accuses media of 'projecting a narrative' in coverage of unrest: 'People are being told a lie'

Attorney General Bill Barr accused the media of pushing their own "narrative" instead of reporting facts on the ground when it comes to coverage of civil unrest in cities across the country following George Floyd's death.

In an interview with Mark Levin on Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin," Barr lamented that while people are "rushing the police" and "throwing rocks," the media reports on "peaceful demonstrators" instead.

“They are projecting a narrative. When the word ‘narrative’ came into currency I knew we were in trouble, because the word narrative suggests that there’s no objective truth," Barr said. "There’s no real story of what happened, it’s just everyone has their own narrative. And you get to where the press can justify presenting a story that doesn’t really correspond to objective truth but ‘it’s our narrative, we have a narrative you have a narrative.’"

Barr went on to say that he was "appalled" by coverage of the violence because "it's happening right out in the streets," in public view.

"Anyone with eyes can see what’s happening. They see the violence, they see these groups of agitators in their black outfits, and their helmets, and their shields, which incidentally have the – have the hammer and sickle on them most of the time, rushing the police, causing violence, throwing rocks, people showing up with the rocks and frozen bottles," Barr said. "That’s happening. It’s happening in front of people."

But those who do not see it in person may never see it at all, according to Barr, who said this is being underplayed.

"You don’t see it on any of the national news," he said. "You don’t see it on the networks, you don’t see it on the other cable stations. And yet you hear about these peaceful demonstrators. So it’s – it’s a lie. The American people are being told a lie by the media.”

Barr claimed that the media is "extremely monolithic," saying that the content of many different news outlets "is all the same," even down to the language and talking points used in discussing events. He blamed this on the media being "wedded" to the Democrats.

"It's a partisan press, largely," he said.