Bahrain-Israel deal is ‘spectacular’ development for ‘more peaceful world,' says White House spokesperson

President Trump brokered another "extraordinary" Middle East peace deal involving Israel, this time with Bahrain, coming after a similar agreement with the United Arab Emirates just last month, White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern said on "Outnumbered Overtime" Friday.

The White House credits the president's desire for ending endless wars and replacing them with peace and prosperity in the region.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES DEAL BETWEEN BAHRAIN, ISRAEL TO NORMALIZE RELATIONS IN PUSH FOR MIDEAST PEACE

"This is an extraordinary achievement. The president made the first major breakthrough like this in 26 years," Morgenstern told host Harris Faulkner. "In less than a month, he's made yet another one."

Trump "has not one, but two Nobel Peace Prize nominations now in recent days because the president is ending endless wars and he's bringing about peace and prosperity, promoting our ally, Israel, normalizing relations with Arab states, really tremendous developments," he said, "and also isolating those who want to do harm and cause violence and dysfunction, isolating actors like Iran."

Morgenstern praised Trump's diplomatic victories of promoting America's ally, Israel, and normalizing relations with Arab countries.

"These are spectacular developments for the world, spectacular development for our friends in the region who want peace and who want prosperity, and spectacular developments for the American people who want a more peaceful world into the future," he noted.

ISRAEL, UAE TO SIGN HISTORIC PEACE DEAL IN WHITE HOUSE CEREMONY NEXT WEEK

“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!” Trump tweeted.

According to a formal statement issued by the three countries, they had agreed to "the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain."

The leaders of Israel and Bahrain also praised Trump for "his dedication to peace in the region, his focus on shared challenges, and the pragmatic and unique approach he has taken to bringing their nations together.”

The peace deal Bahrain deal comes a week after Trump oversaw the signing of an agreement between Serbia and Kosovo that normalized economic relations between those two countries.

That arrangement also included Kosovo recognizing Israel, and Serbia agreeing to move its embassy to Jerusalem -- as the U.S. had done with its embassy in 2017.

