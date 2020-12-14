Attorney General William Barr announces resignation

Attorney General Bill Barr resigned from his post Monday, saying he will depart the Justice Department next week, while touting President Trump’s record and accomplishments, and saying his presidency was met by a “partisan onslaught” and “in the face of relentless, implacable resistance.”

The president tweeted Monday evening: “Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House.”

“Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!” Trump tweeted. “As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

Trump added: “Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!”

Trump also tweeted a copy of Barr’s resignation letter, in which the attorney general praised the president.

Barr, who served as attorney general for former President George H.W. Bush, wrote that he is ”greatly honored that you called on me to serve your Administration and the American people once again as Attorney General.”

“I am proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people,” Barr wrote.

Barr noted that he discussed the Justice Department’s review of voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election with the president on Monday, and “how these allegations will continue to be pursued.”

“At a time when the country is so deeply divided, it is incumbent on all levels of government, and all agencies acting within their purview, to do all we can to assure the integrity of elections and promote public confidence in their outcome,” Barr wrote.

Earlier this month, Barr said that the Justice Department had not yet found widespread evidence of voter fraud.

In his resignation letter, though, Barr went on to tout Trump’s record, calling it “all the more historic because you accomplished it in the face of relentless, implacable resistance.”

“Your 2016 victory speech in which you reached out to your opponents and called fro working together for the benefit of the American people was immediately met by a partisan onslaught against you in which no tactic, no matter how abusive and deceitful, was out of bounds,” Barr wrote.

“The nadir of this campaign was the effort to cripple, if not oust, your Administration with frenzied and baseless accusations of collusion with Russia,” Barr continued. “Few have weathered these attacks, much less forge ahead with a positive program for the country.”

Barr touted Trump’s economy, calling it “the strongest and most resilient” in American history, and one “that brought unprecedented progress to those previously left out.”

“You have restored American military strength. By brokering historic peace deals in the Mideast you have achieved what most thought impossible,” Barr wrote. “You have curbed illegal immigration and enhanced the security of our nation’s borders. You have advanced the rule of law by appointing a record number of judges committed to constitutional principles.”

Barr also praised the administration for Operation Warp Speed, saying the president “delivered a vaccine for coronavirus on a schedule no one thought conceivable,” calling it a “feat that will undoubtedly save millions of lives.”

Barr said that during his time at the Justice Department, officials have worked “tirelessly to protect the public from violent crime; worked closely with leaders in Mexico to fight drug cartels; cracked down on China’s exploitation of our economy and workers; defended competition in the marketplace, especially the technology sector; and supported the men and women of law enforcement who selflessly—and too often thanklessly—risk their lives to keep our communities safe.”

Barr, in October, appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham as special counsel to ensure his investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe could continue into the next administration.

“On May 13, 2019, I directed John Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, to investigate certain intelligence and law-enforcement activities surrounding the 2016 presidential election,” Barr wrote in a letter to the Senate and House Judiciary Committees dated Dec. 1. “Although I had expected Mr. Durham to complete his work by the summer of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as additional information he uncovered, prevented him from doing so.

“In advance of the presidential election, I decided to appoint Mr. Durham as a Special Counsel to provide him and his team with the assurance that they could complete their work, without regard to the outcome of the election,” Barr wrote, adding that he appointed Durham with “the powers and authority of a Special Counsel” on Oct. 19.

In a scope order, obtained by Fox News, Barr stated that Durham “is authorized to investigate whether any federal official, employee, or any other person or entity violated the law in connection with the intelligence, counter-intelligence, or law-enforcement activities directed at the 2016 presidential campaigns, individuals associated with those campaigns, and individuals associated with the administration of President Donald J. Trump, including but not limited to Crossfire Hurricane and the investigation of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller, III.”

Under U.S. code, the special counsel would produce a “confidential report” and is ordered to “submit to the Attorney General a final report, and such interim reports as he deems appropriate in a form that will permit public dissemination.”