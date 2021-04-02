Atlanta mayor backs MLB decision to move All-Star Game from Georgia: '1st of many dominoes to fall'

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms threw her support behind Major League Baseball’s (MLB) decision to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia Friday, following the state’s new voting law.

"Just as elections have consequences, so do the actions of those who are elected," the Democratic mayor wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately, the removal of the [MLB] All Star game from GA is likely the 1st of many dominoes to fall, until the unnecessary barriers put in place to restrict access to the ballot box are removed."

MLB SAYS ALL-STAR GAME WILL BE RELOCATED FROM GEORGIA IN RESPONSE TO VOTING LAW

The MLB’s move is just the latest in widespread backlash the new restrictive voting laws have received from major corporations like Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines and Uber.

But Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has flatly rejected criticisms from the White House and corporations, saying The Election Integrity Act makes it "easy to vote and hard to cheat."

The new laws enacted last week placed time limits on early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., though counties have the option to extend their hours between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stricter I.D. requirements, absentee ballot guidelines and reduced ballot drop boxes have frustrated Democrats who believe legislators have made it harder, not easier to vote following the November general election.

Kemp accused the MLB of caving into "fear, political opportunism, and liberal lies," in a series of angry Friday afternoon tweets.

"This attack on our state is the direct result of repeated lies from Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams about a bill that expands access to the ballot box and ensures the integrity of our elections," he continued.

Adding: "I will not back down. Georgians will not be bullied. We will continue to stand up for secure, accessible, fair elections."

But not all Democrats support the MLB’s decision to pull their top games from Georgia.

"I absolutely oppose and reject any notion of boycotting Georgia," Georgia Democrat Sen. John Ossoff said during a press conference Thursday. "Georgia welcomes business, investment, jobs, opportunity, and events. In fact, economic growth is driving much of the political progress we have seen here."

"Corporations disgusted like we are with the disgraceful Voter Suppression bill should stop any financial support to Georgia’s Republican Party, which is abusing its power to make it harder for Americans to vote," he added.

Even voting advocate, Stacey Abrams expressed some disappointment by the MLB’s decision, though ultimately she said was "proud" of the move.

"Disappointed [MLB] will move the All-Star Game, but proud of their stance on voting rights. GA GOP traded economic opportunity for suppression," Abrams said on Twitter Friday afternoon. "On behalf of PoC targeted by [SB202] to lose votes + now wages, I urge events & productions to come & speak out or stay & fight."

The MLB has not said where the All-Star Game will now take place.