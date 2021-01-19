Melania Trump breaking White House tour tradition is 'unfortunate': Ashley Biden

President-elect Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden said Tuesday it is "unfortunate" that first lady Melania Trump had not initiated a White House tour for her mother, incoming first lady Jill Biden.

"No, I don't think they're doing the traditional protocol, which is unfortunate, but I think we're all OK with it," Ashley Biden told NBC's "Today."

The "tea and tour" is a tradition for the outgoing first lady to acquaint her successor with living in the White House.

In another break with longstanding tradition, the Trumps will not be in attendance for Biden's inauguration on Wednesday. The outgoing president and first lady typically attend the event to symbolize the peaceful transfer of power.

President Trump is expected to travel to his resort at Mar-a-Lago in Florida the morning of the inauguration, where he is expected to reside after his presidency, Fox News has learned.

First lady Melania Trump reflected on her four years in the White House during a farewell address to the American people on Monday.

In a nearly seven-minute video message, Trump thanked military service members, law enforcement workers, caregivers and others who have inspired her since she entered the White House in 2017. She highlighted her work, including her leading role in the "Be Best" campaign, which sought to address cyberbullying, opioid abuse and other challenges facing America's children.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as first lady of the United States," Trump said in the video message. "I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace."

Fox News' inquiry to the White House was not returned.

