As president’s coronavirus approval drops, Biden’s lead over Trump grows: poll

A new national survey indicates flagging support for the job President Trump is doing combating the coronavirus pandemic.

And a Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday also suggests that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead over Trump in the November general election showdown has increased to 11 points.

The former vice president tops the GOP incumbent in the White House by a 50-39 percent margin among registered voters nationwide, according to the survey. That’s up slightly from a 49-41 percent lead Biden held over Trump in Quinnipiac’s previous poll, which was conducted in April.

Biden’s double-digit lead in the Quinnipiac survey is higher than the single-digit advantage he holds in most other national polls. Biden tops the president by 5.6 points in the latest Real Clear Politics average of national head-to-head polling between the two major-party candidates.

As expected, the Quinnipiac survey indicates Democrats overwhelmingly supportive of Biden and Republicans overwhelmingly backing Trump. The survey suggests independents breaking for the Democratic challenger by a 47-36 percent margin, with five and a half months to go until Election Day.

The president has a seven-point advantage among male voters, but Biden trounces Trump by 28 points among all women – including an 11-point lead among white women.

"What does the 11-point Biden lead tell us? At best for Team Trump, it says voter confidence in President Trump is shaky. At worst for them, as coronavirus cases rise, Trump's judgment is questioned – and November looms," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy highlighted.

The president’s overall approval rating stands at 42 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval, down slightly from a month ago. The president’s approval on steering the federal response to the coronavirus stands at 41 percent this month, down five points from April. Disapproval jumped five points, to 56 percent. And by a 16-point margin – 55 to 39 percent – voters say they think Biden would do a better job than the president handling the coronavirus response. The Biden campaign touted that number on Twitter.

Two-thirds of those questioned – but only 38 percent of Republicans – say that Trump should wear a face mask when he is out in public.

On the president’s polling strong suit – the economy – 50 percent approve of the job he’s doing handling the economy, with 47 percent disapproving. Voters were split on whether Trump or Biden would do a better job on the economy.

Biden’s favorable rating in the survey stands at 45-41 percent favorable, with the president underwater, at 40-55 percent unfavorable.

The Quinnipiac University Poll was conducted May 14-18, with 1,323 self-identified registered voters nationwide questioned by live telephone operators. The survey’s sampling error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

The Trump campaign didn’t appear to mention the Quinnipiac poll but took to Twitter to highlight a new CNBC poll which indicated the president with the edge over Biden in an average of six crucial general election battleground states.